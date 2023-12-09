Open Menu

NAB Recovers Rs. 2.3 Trillion,saves $10 Billion: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 05:47 PM

NAB recovers Rs. 2.3 trillion,saves $10 billion: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed, stated that the bureau has recovered an impressive amount of Rs. 2.3 trillion and generated over US $10 billion in savings for the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed, stated that the bureau has recovered an impressive amount of Rs. 2.3 trillion and generated over US $10 billion in savings for the national exchequer.

Speaking at an event on Saturday at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad, commemorating "International Anti-Corruption Day" with the theme "Documented Economy Curbs Corruption," he emphasized that combating corruption requires collective effort. NAB is dedicated to ensuring that every instance of corruption faces consequences.

Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed, emphasized that the eradication of corruption requires collective efforts from all stakeholders, as no single institution can accomplish this task alone. He reaffirmed NAB's commitment to ensuring that every instance of corruption faces consequences.

The Chairman asserted that the documentation of the economy will undoubtedly benefit the country and significantly reduce corruption. He reiterated NAB's commitment to fulfilling the obligations outlined in the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Prominent economist and Director General of NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan and Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC) Pakistan Jermey Milsom, attended the event as guest speakers.

Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, in his keynote speech, stated that it is the responsibility of every citizen to get registered in the taxation system so that they can get welfare benefits from the State.

He mentioned that individuals in the informal/unregistered economy often experience poverty due to a lack of access to banking incentives, including loans. He stressed that restructuring the tax system to provide incentives would be more advantageous than relying on punitive measures.

Earlier,Nauman Aslam, Director General of the Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Division at NAB Headquarters, provided an overview of the significance of observing Anti-Corruption Day and highlighted the A&P Division's role in raising awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

The Chairman also recognized and honored NAB officers with Merit and appreciation Certificates for their exceptional performance in their respective domains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau United Nations Drugs Hasan Khan Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC push on fossil fuels draws ire at climate tal ..

OPEC push on fossil fuels draws ire at climate talks

9 minutes ago
 PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

9 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan says it has 'consensus' to host 2024 cl ..

Azerbaijan says it has 'consensus' to host 2024 climate summit

5 minutes ago
 Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

3 hours ago
 Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

3 hours ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

4 hours ago
Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

5 hours ago
 Speakers call for effective enforcement of rights ..

Speakers call for effective enforcement of rights regime establishing strong acc ..

5 minutes ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

6 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan