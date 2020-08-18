NAB recovers RS 28.108 billion in last two years

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directly recovered Rs 28.108 billion from various corrupt elements and deposited into the national exchequer during last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directly recovered Rs 28.108 billion from various corrupt elements and deposited into the national exchequer during last two years.

Two years performance report of the Government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from August 2018 to June 2020, released here on Tuesday said the anti-corruption watchdog has also indirectly recovered Rs 335.810 billion during the aforementioned period.

In last two years, the bureau has received 75,268 complaints, of which 66,838 were processed. The Bureau has authorised 2,417 complaint verifications, out of which 2,036 complaint verifications have been processed.

From out of a total of 1,240 inquiries authorized, a total of 1,220 have been taken to the logical conclusion.

A total of 432 references had been filed against various suspects, out of which 270 have been brought to the logical conclusion in the last two years.

NAB is making all out efforts to ensure across the board accountability without any political motivation or influence. NAB has strengthened the regulatory mechanism of Federal and provincial governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws and rules.

The NAB has also strengthened its monitoring and evaluation system in an interactive online system catering the operational requirements of the bureau for internal monitoring and reporting.

Complaint registration confirmation is also shared with the complainant trough system generated complaint acknowledge letter alongwith complaint ID for status updates.

The concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has also been introduced for utilization of collective wisdom and experience of senior investigators and the law officers to improve the quality of inquiry/investigation.

NAB has fixed 10 months period for finalization of a case from initiation of Inquirytill filing of reference in Accountability Court, exceptions are there in special cases where a prosecutable evidence requires more time for collection within Pakistan as well as from overseas.

But in all such cases, special permission from concerned regional Director Generals and the Chairman is required with solid justification by CIT duly endorsed by concerned Directors and Director Generals for not finalization of cases within the given time period.