NAB Recovers Rs 326 Billion From Corrupt: Justice Javed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

NAB recovers Rs 326 billion from corrupt: Justice Javed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered a record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited the amount into the national exchequer, said Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered a record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited the amount into the national exchequer, said Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

Listening the people's corruption related complaints personally in 'Open Ketchery' here, the chairman issued on spot directives for resolving the the complaints.

The complainants lauded the steps of chairman for elimination of corruption.

Chairman directed director generals of regional offices to listen people's complaints on Thursday of every month.

He said bureau was taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

NAB has arrested 43 suspects involved in Mudarba and Muskarka Scams and some of them have already been taken to task.

While other cases were in different accountability courts, said a news release.

He said the elimination of corruption and recovery of the looted money was priority of the anti graft watchdog which conducted verification of people's corruption related complaints in Complaint Scrutiny Committee and ensured completing the process as per law so that the corrupt elements could be punished. According to Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence over NAB. Chairman directed NAB staff to ensure computerization of complaints and inform the complainants about the current status of their complaints.

Chairman directed staff to deal the complainants with respect and uphold their self esteem and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

