NAB recovers Rs 326 bln from the corrupt: Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer, chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer, chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said on Monday.

Presiding over Bureau's Executive board Meeting (EBM) here, he reiterated his firm resolve of taking mega corruption cases into logical conclusion was top most priority of NAB and bureau was pursuing the policy of 'Accountability for All' by eliminating the menace of corruption from the country and recovering the looted money from the corrupt.

He said corruption was the main hurdle in progress and prosperity of the country and bureau was utilizing all available resources to punish the corrupt.

He said NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their national duty as making the country corruption free Pakistan was our faith.