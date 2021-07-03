UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Rs 33 Bln In Zardari's Fake Account Case: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

NAB recovers Rs 33 bln in Zardari's fake account case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs 33 billion in Asif Ali Zardari's fake accounts case.

In a tweet, he said the recovered amount is equal to about $200 million.

With such a recovery level, the volume of corruption in the country could be gauged easily as how the past rulers had looted the country and Sindh province.

He said the actual volume of corruption in the fake account case was whopping Rs 5,000 billion.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Accountability Bureau Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

36 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

60 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

1 hour ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.