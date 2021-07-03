(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs 33 billion in Asif Ali Zardari's fake accounts case.

In a tweet, he said the recovered amount is equal to about $200 million.

With such a recovery level, the volume of corruption in the country could be gauged easily as how the past rulers had looted the country and Sindh province.

He said the actual volume of corruption in the fake account case was whopping Rs 5,000 billion.