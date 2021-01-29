NAB recovers Rs 390 bln in last 2 years: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the Senate that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 481 billion during last 10 years.

Responding to various supplementary questions during question hour, the minister said that the NAB has recovered Rs 390 billion alone during tenure of incumbent government.

He said the watchdog could recover only Rs 91 billion during eight years rule of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The minister said incumbent government has set free all accountability institutions to operate independently resulting recovery of Rs 390 billion in just two years.

To another question, he said Tiger Force played a pivotal role to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. Members of Tiger Force were rendering volunteer services with the coordination of district administrations, he added.

The minister said 1,042,027 persons have been registered under Tiger Force so far from across the country. Giving the breakup, he said, 681,495 persons have been registered in Punjab, 160,804 in Sindh, 149,632 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15,676 in Balochistan, 6,685 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 12,715 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 15,020 in Islamabad.