NAB recovers Rs 466 bln, 1,230 references under trial

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Saturday said the bureau recovered Rs 466 billion since inception while 1,230 corruption references having accumulating amount of Rs 943 billion still under trial in various accountability courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Saturday said the bureau recovered Rs 466 billion since inception while 1,230 corruption references having accumulating amount of Rs 943 billion still under trial in various accountability courts.

In a statement issued here, he appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi for recovering Rs 23 billion in fake accounts cases, adding that the overall conviction ratio was about 68.8 percent which was one of the best conviction ratios as compared to other any corruption organizations.

He said that NAB's top most priority was on cases of mega corruption cases, money laundering, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, embezzlement of state funds, cheating the public at large, housing/cooperative scams and Modarba/Masharka scandals etc.

The chairman said�that NAB had established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which had facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

� The�NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, two Investigation Officer, financial expert, land revenue expert and a Senior Legal consultant has been put in place which lending quality to the work.

The chairman said that NAB had adopted an effective Anti Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption and to aware people about the ill effects of corruption at large.

The NAB's performance has been appreciated by reputed national and international organizations which are proud of Pakistan due to NAB's efforts.

He said that our success as the country's biggest anti-corruption agency inspired us to redouble our efforts in performance of our national duty with more dedication and commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from our beloved motherland Pakistan in all its forms and manifestations.