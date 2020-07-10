NAB recovers Rs 466.069 billion from the corrupt elements: Chairman NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the bureau has recovered Rs.466.069 billion from corrupt elements since its inception and deposited in national exchequer.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB,he said that a total of 53,643 complaints were registered in 2019, of which some 42,760 were processed.

Likewise, some 41,414 complaints were processed from out of a total of 48,591 received in 2018. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in the NAB.

According to NAB spokesman, the anti graft watchdog has authorized conducting 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries,609 investigations and recovered Rs 141.542 billion from the corrupt in 2019.

NAB's accumulative success ratio is about 68.8 percent which was a remarkable achievement in investigation of White Collar Crimes in the world.

He said that corruption was the mother of all evils. Eradication of corruption and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases was the top most priority of NAB.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB's faith was Corruption free Pakistan which was in line with its national anti corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. He said that World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB's efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption in order to have corruption free Pakistan.

He said that detailed analysis and review of all pillars of the organization including Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development, Training and Research, Awareness and Prevention etc have been made in order to further improve their performance in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB's prime focus was on corruption and corrupt practices including money laundering, cases of cheating the public at large, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds etc.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. In 2019, 15,747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analyzed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices (Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disks etc).

NAB was the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC.