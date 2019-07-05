UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Rs 5,000 Million In Last 18 Months: Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

NAB recovers Rs 5,000 million in last 18 months: Chairman

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 5,000 million from corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer besides apprehending 570 suspects in last 18 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 5,000 million from corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer besides apprehending 570 suspects in last 18 months.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB, he said, NAB has received 60,400 complaints in last 18 months. After thorough scrutiny, bureau ordered conducting verification of 2,500 complaints, 1,159 inquiries and 404 investigations.

The bureau okayed filing 610 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, which were currently under trial, said a news release.

He said the conviction ratio of NAB remained 70.8 percent during 2019 which was the best as compared to the performance of anti-corruption institutions while 1,236 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption cases were also in different stages of hearing at different accountability courts.

The chairman said the bureau was utilizing all available resources to bring back corrupt elements who fled abroad after plundering billion of rupees of nation and vowed to stand them in the dock.

NAB has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eliminate corruption from the country and deal with the corrupt with iron hands as the faith of NAB was corruption free Pakistan.

He directed officers of NAB to perform their duties with honesty, dedication and deal with the case by ensuring transparency, merit and concrete evidence. NAB has already been transformed into a viable institute, which is performing its duties sans sustaining any duress.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau 2019 All From Best Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Supreme Court stops re-election on 29 polling stat ..

1 minute ago

US Economy Creates 244,000 New Jobs in June, Rebou ..

1 minute ago

Summer hockey training camp in full swing

1 minute ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 42.65 bln interest free ..

1 minute ago

Greece's Pan-Macedonian Federation Asks Opposition ..

9 minutes ago

India Set to Become $5 Trillion Economy in Next Fe ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.