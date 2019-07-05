NAB recovers Rs 5,000 million in last 18 months: Chairman

(@imziishan)

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 5,000 million from corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer besides apprehending 570 suspects in last 18 months

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB, he said, NAB has received 60,400 complaints in last 18 months. After thorough scrutiny, bureau ordered conducting verification of 2,500 complaints, 1,159 inquiries and 404 investigations.

The bureau okayed filing 610 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, which were currently under trial, said a news release.

He said the conviction ratio of NAB remained 70.8 percent during 2019 which was the best as compared to the performance of anti-corruption institutions while 1,236 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption cases were also in different stages of hearing at different accountability courts.

The chairman said the bureau was utilizing all available resources to bring back corrupt elements who fled abroad after plundering billion of rupees of nation and vowed to stand them in the dock.

NAB has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eliminate corruption from the country and deal with the corrupt with iron hands as the faith of NAB was corruption free Pakistan.

He directed officers of NAB to perform their duties with honesty, dedication and deal with the case by ensuring transparency, merit and concrete evidence. NAB has already been transformed into a viable institute, which is performing its duties sans sustaining any duress.