Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:16 PM

NAB recovers Rs 502 billion in last three years: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs502 billion from the corrupt and plunderers during last three years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs502 billion from the corrupt and plunderers during last three years.

Earlier, NAB had recovered only Rs266 billion during 16 years, he said.

He said the bureau had filed references worth Rs470 billion against the elites and plunderers in last three years. Some plunderers have taken refuge of bail, he added.

Gill said this was possible owing to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and effective encouragement of state institutions.

He said NAB secured these achievements owing to non-political interference and encouragement of state institutions by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Imran Khan.

