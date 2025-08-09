NAB recovers Rs 547bn in 6 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has achieved record-breaking recoveries in the first half of 2025, reclaiming Rs 547 billion in looted national wealth and compensating thousands of fraud victims.

The figures were revealed in NAB’s mid-year performance report, issued here on Saturday. Under the vision and guidance of Chairman NAB, the Bureau is working tirelessly against corruption and committed to safeguarding public interests.

According to the report, NAB recovered Rs456 billion between April and June alone. It also restored movable and immovable properties worth Rs532 billion to various Federal and provincial ministries, departments, and financial institutions. During the same period, Rs12,611 victims of different fraud cases received their misappropriated funds back.

Regional offices played a major role in these achievements.

NAB Lahore recovered eight properties worth Rs3.9 billion in the Pak-Arab Housing Case, to be liquidated for distribution among 2,500 victims, and disbursed Rs3.2 billion in the fifth installment of the Eden Housing Case to 11,880 victims.

NAB Rawalpindi retrieved 51 kanals of prime land in Islamabad’s Sector E-11, valued at Rs29 billion, for the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and secured Rs3 billion in the B4U Ponzi scheme case, earmarked for 17,214 victims.

NAB Sukkur recovered land worth Rs25 billion from the National Highway Authority and 127 kanals and 15 marlas of land worth Rs895 million belonging to the Sindh education Department.

The Bureau vowed to continue its aggressive pursuit of corrupt elements, recover stolen public funds, and ensure justice for victims, reiterating its mission to eliminate corruption from the country.