NAB Recovers Rs 71 Billion During Last 22 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:48 PM

NAB recovers Rs 71 billion during last 22 months

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 71 billion, directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the period of last 22 months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 71 billion, directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the period of last 22 months.This was told to a meeting , which was held to review the performance of NAB from October 2017 to date , Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) , Justice(R) Javed Iqbal presided over the meeting.The details of the recovered amount included, NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs 10.656 billion during the period that was deposited into the national exchequer.

Likewise, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 31.231 billion from the corrupt elements . Similarly NAB Balochistan had recovered Rs 0.949 billion.NAB Karachi has recovered Rs 10.861 billion and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 14.

653 billion and NAB Multan has recovered Rs 2.5 billion from the corrupt.NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered Rs 0.5 billion. NAB Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered Rs 0.014billion.The entire recovered amount form the corrupt has been deposited in national exchequer .Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said eradication of corruption is the top most priority of NAB and all resources are being utilized to achieve the goal.He directed all director generals of NAB to bring their best efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by pursuing Accountability for All' policy and take the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations to their logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe as concluding the mega corruption cases are priority of NAB and all resources are being utilized for the purpose.

