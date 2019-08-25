UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Rs 71b In Last 20 Months: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

NAB recovers Rs 71b in last 20 months: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday said that the Bureau has recovered record Rs 71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt in the last 20 months and deposited in to the national exchequer.

In a statement, he said the Bureau has also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 20 months. Billions of rupee had also been recovered from owners of various fake housing societies and returned to the effectees, he said.

Right now he said 1,223 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption were being heard by various accountability courts. The anti graft watch dog has so far recovered Rs 326 billion from the plunderers and deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The Chairman said NAB was a national institution and its officers were performing their national duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He said that the Bureau was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and all possible resources were being utilized for the elimination of white collar corruption cases on priority basis as the basic aim of NAB was the elimination of corruption from the society and recovery of looted money from the plunderers.

The NAB believes in making Pakistan corruption free and officers were strictly adhering to accountability for all policy, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money Sunday All From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal Housing

Recent Stories

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

21 minutes ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp celebrati ..

2 hours ago

TBHF supports Syrian refugees with AED2.6 million ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.