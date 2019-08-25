NAB recovers Rs 71b in last 20 months: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday said that the Bureau has recovered record Rs 71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt in the last 20 months and deposited in to the national exchequer.

In a statement, he said the Bureau has also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 20 months. Billions of rupee had also been recovered from owners of various fake housing societies and returned to the effectees, he said.

Right now he said 1,223 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption were being heard by various accountability courts. The anti graft watch dog has so far recovered Rs 326 billion from the plunderers and deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The Chairman said NAB was a national institution and its officers were performing their national duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He said that the Bureau was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and all possible resources were being utilized for the elimination of white collar corruption cases on priority basis as the basic aim of NAB was the elimination of corruption from the society and recovery of looted money from the plunderers.

The NAB believes in making Pakistan corruption free and officers were strictly adhering to accountability for all policy, he expressed.