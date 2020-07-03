NAB recovers Rs 846.180 mln by plea bargain in six months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, during last six months, recovered Rs 846.180 million by plea bargain from which Rs 529.870 million have so far been received from corrupt elements and the same were deposited into government kitty or returned to the affectees of different scams.

In addition to this, another amount of Rs 219 million has been recovered as an indirect recovery in corruption scandals. NAB Lahore got Rs 2.67 million as court fine recovery during this tenure.

It was revealed in mid-year performance briefing which was presided by Director General, NAB Lahore on Thursday. The board meeting was attended by Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DGPA) and all Directors of Investigation Wings.

It was told during the briefing that NAB Lahore has received 2,181 complaints while the complaint cell managed to process and collectively disposed of a total of 4,452 complaints. During this tenure, 71 complaint verifications were authorized by the competent authorities and 79 had been completed till June 30, 2020.

As many as, 23 fresh inquiries were launched since January 2020 from which, by clearing the surfeit, the Combined Investigation Teams got completed a sum of 44 inquiries.

During last six months, 13 new investigations were initiated by the regional bureau, whereas, the NAB also completed 19 investigations. Moreover, NAB Lahore's Prosecution Wing filed 23 References (18g & 25b) since January 2020 to till time.