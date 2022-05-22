NAB recovers Rs 864 bln since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 864 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements since its inception.

While during the tenure of incumbent Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the anti graft watch dig has recovered Rs 584 billion directly and indirectly.

According to NAB spokesman, the Accountability Courts have convicted 1405 accused persons besides imposing heavy fines on them due to vigorous prosecution of NAB.

NAB has overall conviction ratio of 66 percent in the Accountability Courts.

Since its inception, NAB received a total of 405768 complaints. Out of which 405212 complaints were disposed off. Right now, scrutiny of 556 complaints was continuing.

NAB has authorised verification of 100865 complaints. Of which investigation of some 100425 complaints were processed. While investigations of 779 complaints were continuing. NAB has authorised 9883 inquiries. Of which 8953 inquiries were taken to logical conclusion. While 930 inquiries were being investigated.

Since inception, NAB has authorized 4547 investigations. Out of which 42100 investigation taken to logical conclusion. While working on 346 investigation was continuing right now. NAB has filed 3645 references in accountability courts since inception. Of which 2,398 references were disposed off as per law. Right now as many as 1237 references valuing Rs 1335 billion were under trial in different accountability courts.

Corruption is the root cause of all ills being confronted to the country.

Justice Javed Iqbal after assuming the responsibilities of Chairman NAB had devised an effective three pronged anti corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement besides accountability for all policy.

He introduced various reforms in NAB which have yielded excellent results. Chairman and all officers of NAB considers eradication of corruption as their topmost priority.

Furthermore out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases some 93 references were under trial in different accountability court whereas 68 references have been disposed off. Right now 09 inquiries and 09 investigations were near completion from out of 179 mega corruption cases.

The NAB has set a time limit of 10 months to complete the investigation, inquiry and investigation of complaints.

Business community plays important role in country's progress and prosperity. Chairman had established a special cell at NAB headquarters and regional offices for resolving the issues being confronted to business community. Business community lauded chairman for such initiatives.

Chairman has also started a grading system for evaluating annual performance of officers. Comprehensive grading system was also started for evaluating performance of regional offices. NAB has started effective monitoring and evaluation system with the help of figures. Positive results were coming of these initiatives. NAB has received hundreds of applications in Modarba and Musharka scams.

NAB has filed 32 references in different accountability courts. Of which some references have been decided in favour of NAB. NAB was striving hard to return the looted money in Modarba and Musharka scams.

NAB has also recovered Rs 25 billion and returned to effectees of fake housing/ cooperative societies. NAB has established a digital forensic laboratory in Islamabad. The aim of establishing laboratory was to meet the needs of eradication of corruption from society. NAB was also chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum which was a big success. NAB was also focal institution of Pakistan under UNCAC. Which is honour for NAB.

NAB led by Justice Javed Iqbal has termed eradication of corruption as top most priority of NAB as well as entire nation so that the dream of eradication of corruption could came true.