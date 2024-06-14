NAB Recovers Rs. 93.3m 'corruption' Money
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered Rs. 93.3 million 'corruption' money and deposited in the national exchequer
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered Rs. 93.3 million 'corruption' money and deposited in the national exchequer.
The recovery was made possible through efforts of NAB Lahore investigation team, led by Director General (DG) Amjad Majeed Aulakh, in various corruption cases, including former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others (C&W Department) scandal, Punjab Bank Scandal, Beetle Leaf Reference, and the Innovative Investment Bank Scandal, said a press release issued here on Friday.
A ceremony was held at the NAB Lahore office, and a cheque worth Rs.
87.5 million was handed over to Additional Secretary Finance Punjab Abdul Salam in different cases including one against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. Other cheques included one bearing an amount of Rs. 3 million to Deputy Collector Customs Ejaz Shaheed in the Beetle Leaf Scandal.
Moreover, cheques worth Rs. 2.7 million and Rs. 1.887 million were handed over to the Manager National Bank of Pakistan Shahpur Branch, and Member Liquidation Board, Khawaja Waheed Raza, respectively.
Amjad Majeed Aulakh, addressing the participants, said NAB Lahore had, so far, recovered billions of rupees, setting a new record.
