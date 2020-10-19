UrduPoint.com
NAB Recovers Rs466 Bln Since Inception

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 466 billion from corruption since inception and deposited the recovered amount in the national exchequer.

According to a NAB spokesman, the conviction ratio of anti graft watchdog was 68.

8 percent which was the best as comparing to other such institutions.

A surgical operation was the only remedy for eradicating the curse of corruption cancer from the country. The anti-graft watchdog was determined to root out corruption with renewed vigour and determination.

The bureau was determined to take money laundering and white collar crimes cases to logical conclusion, he added.

