NAB Recovers Rs.535.783b In Last Four Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :NAB has recovered Rs.535.783 billion in last four years and the recovery rate during the tenure of PTI government remained very much high under the honest, brave and committed leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as institutions are now independent and working without any government interference purely on merit and law.

The total amount recovered by NAB from October 2017 to June 30, 2021 was Rs. 535.783 billion in contrast of Rs. 286.755 billion recovered during the tenure of the previous governments from 2000-2016.

According to the official data, the performance of NAB during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) remained tremendous and huge recovery was made as compared to the tenures of previous governments.

During the tenure of PTI government from 2018 to onwards, NAB recovered a total of Rs. 526.896 billion while the overall recovery rate of NAB since its inception (1999 to June 2021) remained Rs. 822.538 billion.

The official data reveals that direct and indirect recoveries of NAB were Rs. 8.887 billion in 2017, Rs. 28.885 billion in 2018; Rs. 141.542 billion in 2019; Rs. 323.299 billion in 2020 and Rs. 33.17 billion during the ongoing year (till June 2021).

The huge recovery of Rs. 322.299 bullion was made in 2020 while Rs. 286.755 was recovered in 16 years (2000 to 2016).

The overall conviction ration remained 66.8 percent with NAB which reveals its tremendous efforts during the last 3-4 years.

