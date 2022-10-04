UrduPoint.com

NAB Reference Case Against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Others Adjourned Till Nov 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NAB reference case against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, others adjourned till Nov 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till November 1 in LNG reference case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others in this case.

However, the co-accused had also filed the acquittal pleas in the reference. The NAB had filed this reference on December 4, 2019.

