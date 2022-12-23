NAB reference: Court grants interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz till Jan 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Friday granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz till January 7 in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court ordered Suleman Shehbaz to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of interim bail, besides directing him to join the investigations.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings, wherein Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the court.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Suleman Shehbaz, submitted a bail application in the court. He requested the court to grant bail to his client.

At this, the court asked Suleman Shehbaz to produce his national identity card.

However, Suleman Shehbaz submitted that he did not possess the card at the moment and would produce the same on the next date of hearing.

The court observed that the identity card was needed today, it should be carried at all times.

Subsequently, the court granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz till January 7 and also sought reply from the NAB on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that Suleman Shehbaz returned to Pakistan after four years of exile in London in the second week of this month and had obtained a 14-day protective bail from Islamabad High Court in two separate cases.