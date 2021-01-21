NAB reference exposes corruption of CM Sindh: Imran Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference has exposed the corruption of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his accomplices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference has exposed the corruption of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his accomplices.

While talking to the media here he said that around 60 percent of the Sindh government projects existed only on the papers without any physical existence. He alleged that the CM and his associated embezzled the public funds in the name of the development projects.

"The people of Sindh haven't received anything in the name of development except false hopes and deception," he added.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Peoples Party continued to remain in power in Sindh for more than 12 years but the condition of Sindh had only deteriorated instead of developing.

"The people have neither received health, education and clean drinking water facilities nor they are given travel and tourism opportunities," he lamented. He observed that the CM Sindh was among the 17 persons who had been nominated in the NAB's reference.