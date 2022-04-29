NAB refutes allegations of 'The News', 'Daily Jang'

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday vociferously denied the story of Ansar Abbasi published in daily "The News and Jang" by terming it as baseless, fabricated, unfounded and an effort to sully the image and reputation of NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday vociferously denied the story of Ansar Abbasi published in daily "The News and Jang" by terming it as baseless, fabricated, unfounded and an effort to sully the image and reputation of NAB.

A spokesman of NAB said the story titled "NAB's tactical somersault - IK is the new target" was contrary to facts, published sans any cogent evidence and also a vicious attempt to ridicule the NAB besides damaging its reputation.

He said NAB outrightly rejected the allegations of Ansar Abbasi and had decided to take legal action against him and in the first phase a legal notice was being served to him.

Besides, a complaint would also be lodged against Abbasi in Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Council of Complaints where the law would take its own course.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a prestigious anti-corruption body that has always believed in carrying out its duties in accordance with the constitution and the law. NAB was the focal institute of Pakistan under UN Convention against Corruption, he said.

It should be noted that the process of inquiry against Ms Farah Khan clearly came under the jurisdiction of NAB and Imran Khan apparently has nothing to do with the inquiry so there was no question of setting a "new target".

If Ansar Abbasi of the Jang group had carried out a proper investigation before apart from a careful review of the NAB Ordinance and the AMLA ACT, he would have known that the NAB had approved the inquiry within the ambit of the Constitution and the law.

The NAB always respected freedom of media, he said and added that it was unfortunate that the NAB has published fabricated, untrue and baseless news and propaganda against the Bureau.

The NAB was an independent and sovereign body and all its activities, including those mentioned above, are carried out within the purview of the Constitution and the law.

The spokesman once again asked the media to take the comments of NAB spokesperson before broadcasting and publishing any news related to NAB which was also a requirement of responsible journalism and constitution and law.