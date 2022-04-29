UrduPoint.com

NAB Refutes Filing New Supplementary Reference Against Abbasi, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:46 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday refuted media reports alleging that the Bureau had filed a new supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday refuted media reports alleging that the Bureau had filed a new supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

According to a NAB spokesman, the Bureau had neither authorised nor approved filing of another supplementary reference against former Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqab Abbasi, Finance Minister Miftah Ismael, former SSGC board Chairman Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq and the news item in that regard was baseless.

