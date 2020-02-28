UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Refutes Media Reports Of Not Questioning Shahid Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal During Custody

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

NAB refutes media reports of not questioning Shahid Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal during custody

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly refuted media reports alleging that the bureau did not question former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Ahsan Iqbal during custody by terming it baseless, concocted and fabricated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly refuted media reports alleging that the bureau did not question former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Ahsan Iqbal during custody by terming it baseless, concocted and fabricated.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the bureau had not only questioned the both above mentioned leaders but also recorded their statements. The bureau had also recorded the statements of co accused in LNG case and witnesses, besides filing reference against them in the accountability court.

Likewise, he said the bureau had asked questions to Ahsan Iqbal during custody and also recorded his statement and also inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal was still being conducted.

It may be mentioned here that the daily Jang and The News had time and against published NAB's questions to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal and their answers. Furthermore Geo tv had also aired partial comments over the question answers sans getting Bureau's version.

He said NAB has decided to challenge the bails of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal in Supreme Court.

NAB has asked media to get the version of NAB before commenting over its complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations. Media should avoid commenting on baseless , concected and fabricated news items.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Geo TV National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal May Muslim Media Court

Recent Stories

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

2 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals nine outlets, imposed ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Condemns Deaths of Humanitarian Workers Amid E ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority grand operation: Discards ov ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.