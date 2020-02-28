NAB refutes media reports of not questioning Shahid Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal during custody

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly refuted media reports alleging that the bureau did not question former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Ahsan Iqbal during custody by terming it baseless, concocted and fabricated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly refuted media reports alleging that the bureau did not question former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Ahsan Iqbal during custody by terming it baseless, concocted and fabricated.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the bureau had not only questioned the both above mentioned leaders but also recorded their statements. The bureau had also recorded the statements of co accused in LNG case and witnesses, besides filing reference against them in the accountability court.

Likewise, he said the bureau had asked questions to Ahsan Iqbal during custody and also recorded his statement and also inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal was still being conducted.

It may be mentioned here that the daily Jang and The News had time and against published NAB's questions to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal and their answers. Furthermore Geo tv had also aired partial comments over the question answers sans getting Bureau's version.

He said NAB has decided to challenge the bails of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal in Supreme Court.

NAB has asked media to get the version of NAB before commenting over its complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations. Media should avoid commenting on baseless , concected and fabricated news items.