NAB refutes news item published in 'The News, Jang'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently denied a news item published in daily The News and Jang by terming its as baseless, fabricated, unfounded and an effort to influence the subjudice cases by distorting facts.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the news item titled "Controller General Accounts Khurram Humayun committed suicide owing to stress of NAB investigations." published in Daily The News and Jang on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 has no link with facts.

He said the bureau has issued denial to Jang group but they had changed the wordings of NAB's version with the intention to instill negative image of NAB in peoples' minds. The bureau has decided to submit that distorted version to accountability court as a proof of mala fide intentions with the plea to take action against the group for publishing distorted NAB's version and trying to influence the under trial reference. Consequently the law will take its course.

According to details, Khurram Humayun was serving in Benazir Income Support Programme as Director General.

NAB has received the complaints against Khurram from Transparency International, Human Rights Cell of Supreme Court of Pakistan and from Secretary BISP.

NAB started the investigations against Khurram in 2014, two years prior to assuming charge by the incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal. NAB has also filed a reference against 19 suspects in accountability court, Islamabad for corruption of Rs 1.467 billion, which is still under trial. Khurram has not yet proved his innocence in the court.

It is worth mentioning here that on Wednesday December 30, a private tv channel 24 News has flashed a breaking news while quoting sources that Khurram Humayun has committed suicide after a brawl with his wife.

Dawn has published a news item on Wednesday (Dec 30) titled " A Senior Government Official Commits suicide," quoting SP Saddar, Rawalpindi Ziaul Haq that the senior official has committed suicide due to domestic issues.