NAB Rejects Absar's Claim About Maryam's Bail Cancellation Case

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:10 PM

NAB rejects Absar's claim about Maryam's bail cancellation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday strongly rejected the claim of former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam regarding directives to get the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz cancelled.

The former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chief's claim in a tweet was absolutely baseless, concocted and devoid of truth, and part of a malicious campaign against the Bureau, a NAB spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman urged the media to avoid speculations and confirm any news related to NAB from him before airing/publishing it.

Absar Alam, in his tweet, alleged that NAB had been directed to prepare a case for cancellation of Maryam's bail.

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Muslim Media From

