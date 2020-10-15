National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday outright rejected a baseless and concocted article published by Daily Dawn saying that publishing an article sans getting its version is worst example of journalistic dishonesty.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday outright rejected a baseless and concocted article published by Daily Dawn saying that publishing an article sans getting its version is worst example of journalistic dishonesty.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the article titled 'NAB Versus Human Rights' written by IA Rehman blamed the bureau for committing gross human rights violations, is contrary to the factual position on ground.

The spokesman asked Dawn to publish NAB's complete version in the same space and page as this is journalistic ethics.

"The publication of the article without verifying the facts by such a reputed media house 'Daily Dawn' is tantamount to breaching journalistic ethics and violating prevalent laws which demands seeking the version of that institution against whom the article is being published," he said.

No person had died in NAB's custody, the spokesman said adding the bureau ensures proper medical checkup of the arrested suspects and follow doctor's advice in this regard. Mian Javed, the owner of illegal campus of Sargodha University, who looted innocent students, was died in Camp Jail Lahore, during judicial remand. Sargodha University vice chancellor had lodged a complaint against Mian Javed for running illegal campus of the university.

Mian Javed received hundreds of rupee fee from the poor students and made false promise of awarding degree but never awarded them degrees. This had been reported by The News Lahore and Daily Frontier Post, Lahore on Dec 21, 2018.

NAB had invited human rights commission to visit NAB, Lahore. A delegation headed by National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chairman Justice Ali Nawaz visited Lahore bureau and inspected facilities being provided to the suspect in custody and expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

The journalists of leading media groups, including Dawn, Jang, Dunya also visited the bureau and expressed satisfaction over the facilities to the suspects in NAB's custody, he said.

The spokesman rejected allegations of Mir Shakilur Rehman of Jang Group saying the bureau believes media freedom. Lahore High Court has twice rejected the bail plea of Mir Shakil. He is not in NAB custody, but on judicial remand. NAB has already filed a corruption against Mir Shakil and the case is subjudice right now.

He recalled that Dawn had already sought its apologies for publishing a false news on June 18, 2015. It published NAB's clarification of February 23, 2016 at editorial page on February 25, 2016 in Letter to Editor which was against the principals of law and justice as the newspaper is bound to publish clarification at same space and same page but Dawn did not care and deliberately tried to suppress the version of NAB.

NAB has decided to start legal proceedings action against Sehar Kamran also for making an attempt to influence the investigations thorough a baseless report and spearheading baseless propaganda against the bureau.