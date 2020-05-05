(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has outrightly rejected tickers aired at Geo tv regarding the questions asked to Shahbaz Sharif during his appearance in NAB Lahore on Monday, saying that the bureau always believe in maintaining confidentially and secrecy of the questions asked during probe of any person and ensures respect to any person as per law in line with the directions of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that NAB had time and again requested media to kindly avoid speculations and airing concocted and baseless news related to NAB without having official point of view from spokesman NAB as per code of conduct for electronic media of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).