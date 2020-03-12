NAB rejects Jang Group allegations

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected the allegations leveled by Jang Group and urged the media to avoid broadcasting and publishing news items without getting version of its spokesman in light of the verdict of Supreme Court in Arshad Sharif case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected the allegations leveled by Jang Group and urged the media to avoid broadcasting and publishing news items without getting version of its spokesman in light of the verdict of Supreme Court in Arshad Sharif case.

The NAB spokesman in a statement termed the allegations of Jang Group concocted, fabricated and baseless.

He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman would be presented before the accountability court on Friday for the remand and NAB would plead the case against him as per law.

He said NAB vehemently believed in freedom of expression and would continue its national duty of taking action against the corrupts without caring about any propaganda, pressure, browbeating and threatening.

He said the anti-graft watchdog adhered to the policy of considering only cases sans caring about the status of the accused.

The bureau believed in performing its duties as per law and the Constitution.