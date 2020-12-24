UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rejects Mandviwala's Allegations; Vows To Respond At Appropriate Time

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:31 AM

NAB rejects Mandviwala's allegations; vows to respond at appropriate time

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected baseless allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and vowed to respond him at appropriate time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected baseless allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and vowed to respond him at appropriate time.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said that the bureau respects Parliament and its members and hold them in high esteem.

Related Topics

Senate National Accountability Bureau Parliament Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

45 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

49 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

2 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.