ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected baseless allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and vowed to respond him at appropriate time.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said that the bureau respects Parliament and its members and hold them in high esteem.