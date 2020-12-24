NAB Rejects Mandviwala's Allegations; Vows To Respond At Appropriate Time
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:31 AM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected baseless allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and vowed to respond him at appropriate time
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected baseless allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and vowed to respond him at appropriate time.
A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said that the bureau respects Parliament and its members and hold them in high esteem.