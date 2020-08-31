UrduPoint.com
NAB Rejects Media Allegations Of Not Pursuing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's Case In SHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:45 PM

NAB rejects media allegations of not pursuing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's case in SHC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday rejected the media allegations of not pursuing the case of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Sindh High Court (SHC) by its Karachi bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday rejected the media allegations of not pursuing the case of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Sindh High Court (SHC) by its Karachi bureau.

"tv channels' allegation of not pursuing Abbasi's case was baseless and bureau vehemently rebut it as only half truth was reported," said the NAB spokesman in a statement.

He said the hearing of Abbasi's case was not mentioned in the main or additional cause list of Sindh High Court. However, NAB prosecutor was present in the High Court and the SHC will hear the case on coming Thursday.

