UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rejects Media Reports About Hamza ; Says Evidence Be Presented Before Court

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

NAB rejects media reports about Hamza ; says evidence be presented before court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has concreted documentary evidence and witnesses against leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means (TT case) which will be presented before the accountability court.

A spokesman of NAB rejected some media reports about Hamza Shahbaz said, the people propagating innocence of Hamza Shahbaz in media should better appear before the court and plead his innocence there as defence witness.

He said the court is the relevant authority to decide about the fate of Hamza Shahbaz and the law will definitely take its own course in this regard.

Regarding Hamza's innocence, he said the Lahore High Court has already rejected the bail application of Hamza Shahbaz.

NAB would continue performing its duties sans caring about threats, browbeating and baseless propaganda campaign.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Media Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

African Union announces participation in &#039;Pra ..

33 minutes ago

Egypt records 488 new coronavirus cases Saturday, ..

33 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, ..

1 hour ago

US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Army C ..

3 hours ago

Nine high-risk industrial facilities approved to i ..

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber delivers over 660,000 meals, food parce ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.