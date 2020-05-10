NAB rejects media reports about Hamza ; says evidence be presented before court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has concreted documentary evidence and witnesses against leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means (TT case) which will be presented before the accountability court.

A spokesman of NAB rejected some media reports about Hamza Shahbaz said, the people propagating innocence of Hamza Shahbaz in media should better appear before the court and plead his innocence there as defence witness.

He said the court is the relevant authority to decide about the fate of Hamza Shahbaz and the law will definitely take its own course in this regard.

Regarding Hamza's innocence, he said the Lahore High Court has already rejected the bail application of Hamza Shahbaz.

NAB would continue performing its duties sans caring about threats, browbeating and baseless propaganda campaign.