NAB Rejects Media Reports Alleging Closure Of Plots' Allotment Case Against Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Categorically flouting media reports alleging closure of Nawaz Sharif's LDA plots allotment case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that its Lahore bureau was still inquiring the scam.

Commenting on a news item published and aired by electronic media regarding closure of plots allotment Inquiry, a NAB spokesman said no such closure of the doling out the plots of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to the favourites by Nawaz Sharif has been made.

Conveying such kind of baseless information to the public through incorrect reporting is not only unfair but is part of a malicious campaign against NAB, he said.

NAB hoped that in the true spirit of responsible journalism, an effort would always be made to verify the authenticity of the news related to NAB before going to publish/air and obtain official point of view of NAB from Spokesman NAB, the spokesman concluded.

