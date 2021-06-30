UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rejects Remarks Attributed To SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

NAB rejects remarks attributed to SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently rejected the remarks attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gauhar, terming the allegations contrary to the facts, fabricated and baseless.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement said that the bureau has asked PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) to submit transcript of the speech of SAPM delivered in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi last day to NAB.

The speech was apparently an attempt to create negative image of NAB among business community and effort to influence the sub judice LNG reference and benefit the accused involved in the reference.

He said the transcript of the speech would help analyzing the speech in light of clause (a) of the NAB ordinance afterwards the law will take its course.

Out rightly denying the baseless allegations leveled against NAB by accusing it that the bureau has taken notice of recent agreements inked with Qatar and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects, he said the bureau was a human friendly institute which believes in zero corruption and hundred percent progress.

He said the NAB has recovered Rs 533 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements in last three years.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business CPEC Qatar Progress Chamber Commerce Media From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

42 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

57 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.