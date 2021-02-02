NAB rejects smear campaign against mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday rejected smear campaign against 179 mega corruption cases by terming it baseless, fabricated and continuation of propaganda campaign against the bureau.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that out of 179 mega corruption cases, 63 such cases have been brought to a logical conclusion, while 95 corruption cases are pending in the various accountability courts for which NAB has sought speedy hearing in the esteemed accountability courts.

Out of 63 mega corruption cases which have been brought to a logical conclusion, the accountability courts had sentenced the accused a total of Rs. 4.364 billion in 12 cases on the basis of solid evidence. According to details, Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others were awarded Rs 613 million, Ishtiaq Hussain Messrs. Bariq Syndicate Rawalpindi and others Rs 200 million, Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society management and land suppliers Rs 70 million, Haris Afzal son of Sher Muhammad Afzal and others Rs 1 billion fine.

Similarly, Seth Nisar Ahmed and others sentenced Rs. 179.069 million, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Chief Executive / Director Harris Steel Industry Pvt. Ltd. and others Rs. 331 million, Raza Habib Chief Executive, Mrs. Shumaila Messrs. Janat Apparel Pvt. Ltd. Faisalabad Rs. 174 million. Sheikh Mohammad Afzal sentenced Rs 435 million, Galaxy City Rawalpindi management and other fined Rs 213 million, Ayaz Khan Niazi,former NICL chairman and others Rs 900 million, Syed Mureed Kazim former provincial minister for revenue In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahsanullah, a former senior member of the board of Revenue and others, was fined Rs 200 million, while Saeed Akhtar, general manager of Pakistan Railways and others, was fined US 3. 3.78 million in different cases.

In six cases,NAB had managed voluntary returns up to Rs 7.859 billion and deposited in national exchequer.

The management of Al-Hamra Hills & Eden Builders returned Rs.

1.902 billion, the management of Manzar-e-Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Moza Jhando and others returned Rs. 80 million, M Amjad Aziz, CEO, Divine Developers, and others returned Rs 313.308 million, Khushal Associates Nowshera and others Rs. 60 million, Shahnawaz Murree, former Provincial Minister for sports, Government of Balochistan, Rs. 14 million, while Riaz Ahmed, DIG / Former Project Director, Police Department, Balochistan, returned Rs. 5.5 billion to treasury under plea bargain.

In addition, in 4 mega corruption cases, the accused made a plea bargain through which a total of Rs 1.256 billion was recovered by the NAB from the accused and deposited in the national treasury.

Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others have returned Rs. 300 million, Messrs. Capital Builders Pvt. Ltd. (New Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others Rs. 440 million, management and land supplier of Messrs. Teletown Pvt. Ltd. and others Rs. 311 million, Rao Fahim Yaseen, Rao Nadeem Yasin. Rao Naveed Yaseen and all the partners of Messrs. Wind Mills Restaurant Lahore and others made a plea bargain of Rs. 205 million. Under NAB Act 25 (b), plea bargain is considered a punishment in which the accused not only pleads guilty but also pleads guilty.

According to the law of plea bargain, the final approval is given by the honorable accountability court.

In addition, NAB has referred two cases to the concerned agencies for further action as per law, while one case has been merged into a pre-existing case.

In addition, out of 179 mega-corruption cases, the courts have decided 11 mega-corruption cases in favour of the accused.The NAB has filed appeals against the acquittal of the accused in the relevant courts in the relevant cases which are pending.

In addition, 10 inquiries, 11 investigations are under investigation while references in 95 mega corruption cases are being heard in various esteemed accountability courts.