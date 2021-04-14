UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rejects Sputnik Price Fixing Allegations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

NAB rejects Sputnik price fixing allegations

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's allegations that it may had been involved in fixing prices of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, saying the bureau has nothing to do with the price fixation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's allegations that it may had been involved in fixing prices of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, saying the bureau has nothing to do with the price fixation.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's remarks in his Dunya tv programme� "Nuqt-e-Nazar"� aired on April 12, 2021 that "Corona's medicine is coming - sputnik dispute is there, how to fix the price,because NAB will have role," is totally baseless, concocted and against the facts as NAB has nothing to do with the price fixation.

Blaming NAB is part of the ongoing misleading propaganda campaign against NAB, and ignorance of the facts by the analyst.

This is also the part of an ongoing propaganda campaign against the subjudice cases of NAB being heard in different learned accountability courts without obtaining the official point of view of NAB.

NAB has decided to send legal notice to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami in accordance with the law for spreading baseless propaganda against NAB, tarnishing its image and distorting facts about subjudice references which are under adjudication in the learned Accountability Courts .� It may be mentioned here that NAB always believes in performing its duties in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Russia Price April May TV

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of ..

12 minutes ago

Court Marshals Expel Residents of Seized Monastery ..

5 minutes ago

Work on Salt, Gypsum city to start after Ramazan: ..

5 minutes ago

Egypt frees journalist couple

5 minutes ago

How to fill the 'void': what next for Queen Elizab ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.