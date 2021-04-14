NAB rejects Sputnik price fixing allegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's allegations that it may had been involved in fixing prices of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, saying the bureau has nothing to do with the price fixation.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's remarks in his Dunya tv programme� "Nuqt-e-Nazar"� aired on April 12, 2021 that "Corona's medicine is coming - sputnik dispute is there, how to fix the price,because NAB will have role," is totally baseless, concocted and against the facts as NAB has nothing to do with the price fixation.

Blaming NAB is part of the ongoing misleading propaganda campaign against NAB, and ignorance of the facts by the analyst.

This is also the part of an ongoing propaganda campaign against the subjudice cases of NAB being heard in different learned accountability courts without obtaining the official point of view of NAB.

NAB has decided to send legal notice to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami in accordance with the law for spreading baseless propaganda against NAB, tarnishing its image and distorting facts about subjudice references which are under adjudication in the learned Accountability Courts .� It may be mentioned here that NAB always believes in performing its duties in accordance with the law.