NAB releases annual report 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore collectively received 13,000 applications related with corruption and mismanagement from people from which 235 Complaint Verifications (CVs) were authorized during 2019.

According to the NAB spokesman, major number of complaints received with NAB Lahore proved to be away from NAB's domain and ultimately got cancelled while around 122 complaints were referred to other departments.

About 72 complaints were upgraded into inquiry level while 52 CVs of the total were closed down during the scrutiny process.

Some direct inquiries were also authorized over 28 complaints, whereas, at the end of 2019 138 CVs were underway in the NAB Lahore.

In the past years, the NAB Lahore had been receiving 4000 complaints average per year and the increased number of complaints depicted public trust over the NAB.

Year 2018 transferred 202 inquiries into 2019 while the NAB Executive board authorized 100 fresh Inquiries in 2019. Moreover, 75 inquiries were closed down or referred to other departments, whereas, two Inquiries were merged into other cases.

During 2019, five direct investigations were authorized and another 31 inquiries were also upgraded into investigation level. At the end of 2019, a total of 194 inquiries were being probed in the NAB Lahore.

The NAB Lahore investigation teams had been authorized 36 investigations during 2019, whereas, 49 investigations were transferred from last year into 2019.

One ongoing investigation was completed through holding Plea Bargain (PB) while 25 corruption references were filed into Accountability Courts after completing their Investigations.

The Executive Board closed five Investigations in 2019.

Moreover, at the end of the current year total 55 investigations were underway in the NAB Lahore.

The NAB Lahore's Prosecution Wing filed a total of 55 References in Accountability Courts out of which 25 References were of 18(g) `Corruption Reference' and other 30 References were of 25(b) as `Plea Bargain'.

During 2019, NAB Lahore broke all annual records since 1999 in making recoveries from corrupt elements by securing Rs 29930.401 million collectively. From the total amount Rs 2781.401 million were received as director recovery while Rs 27149 million were recovered as an indirect recovery.

During 2019, under the approval from courts around 73 accused persons held Plea Bargain with the NAB Lahore and returned the looted money.

The NAB Lahore's Intelligence Wing nabbed around 138 accused persons over securing substantial evidences against them in corruption scams.

Following the directions from Justice Javed Iqbal and under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore handsome amount of Rs2280.915 million was disbursed amongst affectees of different scams, whereas, disbursement in shape of property/plots was Rs27149 million.

More than 12400 affectees were benefitted in the shape of cash disbursement and possession of property.