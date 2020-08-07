UrduPoint.com
NAB Repudiates Plea Bargain Allegations Against Officers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly repudiated the allegations of striking a plea bargain deal with two army officers over alleged financial irregularities.

"There is no case against the said officers in NAB, now or ever before, hence any allegations of striking a plea bargain, therefore does not arise," a NAB spokesman said while categorically repulsing the malicious campaign in social media alleging the involvement of two army officers in irregularities.

"NAB categorically denies the malicious social media campaign against the officers."

