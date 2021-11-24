UrduPoint.com

NAB Request Court To Dismiss Objections Against Freezing Of Accused Assets

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sought arguments from defence lawyer on comments of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in case pertaining Britain mortgage fraud against accused Nisar Afzal

The NAB in its comments had requested the court to dismiss the objections against freezing of accused's assets in Pakistan in fraud case.

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by NAB against the above accused.

NAB investigation officer Aziz Rehan and Special Prosecutor Sohail Arif submitted comments to the judge and adopted the stance that there was evidence against the accused for making assets through money laundering and mortgage fraud.

It further said that the accused Nisar Afzal was announced sentence in 60 million pound fraud case but he reached Pakistan.

After the fraud, the accused shifted the money to Pakistan from Britain, it added. The NAB had initiated the investigation against the accused on the complaint of Britain and collected the record of money shifting besides recording witnesses statements.

The NAB said it had seized the assets of accused on basis of solid evidence and prayed the court to dismiss the objections of defence.

At this, the court sought arguments from defence lawyer and adjourned case til November 29.

