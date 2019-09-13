UrduPoint.com
NAB Request For Abdul Ghani's Physical Remand Rejected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking 14-day physical remand of Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in another investigation pertaining to corruption in Sindh Roshan Prgram.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that the accused had committed irregularities through three bank accounts in this case.

He prayed the court to grant physical remand of the accused in this case.

The defense counsel opposed the NAB request and stated that NAB had already investigated Abdul Ghani Majeed in Adiala jail in this matter.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the request of NAB and termedthat the bureau could do investigation from accused in Adiala Jail if requiredas Majeed was on judicial remand.

