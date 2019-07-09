NAB request for further physical remand of Lawai, Taha rejected

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of former chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Senior Vice President Summit Bank Taha Raza and sent them to jail on judicial remand in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of former chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Senior Vice President Summit Bank Taha Raza and sent them to jail on judicial remand in fake accounts scam.

The NAB officials produced the two accused before accountability court on Monday and apprised the judge regarding progress in investigation in fake accounts scam.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to further extend the physical remand of the two accused for more investigation from them.

However, the court rejected the NAB request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that Lawi and Raza were accused of facilitating the opening of fake accounts which had been used for money laundering and receiving kick backs etc from contractors.