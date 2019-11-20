NAB requests court to declare Minahil Majeed proclaimed offender

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday requested the Accountability Court (AC) to declare Minahil Majeed, daughter-in-law of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, as proclaimed offender due to continuous absence from hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday requested the Accountability Court (AC) to declare Minahil Majeed, daughter-in-law of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, as proclaimed offender due to continuous absence from hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference connected with fake accounts scam.

NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola pleaded that Minahil Majeed had never appeared before the trial court since start as she was in abroad before filing of this corruption reference. He prayed the court to start the process to declare the family member of Anwar Majees as absconder.

After this, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing of the case till December 6. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated a total of 13 accused in this reference including Abdul Ghani Majeed, a son of Anwar Majeed.