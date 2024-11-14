NAB requests IHC to remand back toshakhana-I case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to remand back the toshakhana-I case to the trial court against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused against their sentences in toshakhana-I case.

The court granted time to defense lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar to answer the NAB request and said that if they opposed the proposal of NAB then the court would announce the verdict on merit while keeping aside the weaknesses in the trial.

Earlier, during the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar said that he was filing one time exemption from attendance on behalf of Bushra Bibi. He said that the accountability court announced its verdict on January 31, in which the two accused were awarded 14 years jail term along with Rs787 million fine.

NAB’s special prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the statements of 11 witnesses were not recorded in the case.

He prayed the court to terminate the sentences of the accused and remand back the case to the trial court.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that it was a jail trial, the accountability court abolished the right of cross examination on January 29, and it recorded the section-364’s statement of Bushra Bibi at 11:00pm on January 30, and on the next day a questionnaire was shared with the PTI founder.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that there are two options either the defense accepts the proposal of NAB for remanding back the case or the trial would be restarted in the accountability court from the indictment phase. If the defense wouldn’t admit these options then the court wouldn’t go towards technical weaknesses in the trial and announce its verdict on merit, he said.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the sentence of the two accused couldn’t be sustained.

The court granted time to the defense lawyer to consult the PTI founder regarding the aforesaid options and adjourned the case till November 21.