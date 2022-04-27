UrduPoint.com

NAB Requests Islamabad High Court To Dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's Acquittal Plea

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:32 PM

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss acquittal plea of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss acquittal plea of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports City Complex reference.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of Ahsan Iqbal against the decision of accountability court.

The NAB submitted its comments against the appeal and adopted the stance that the department wanted to submit more documents in the case. NAB prosecutor said that the accused had been indicted in the reference and the court had testified three witnesses in the case.

The chief justice remarked that the reference of NAB was basically a challan. The reference was supposed to be filed after the completion of investigation, he said, adding that the trial should be completed within 30 days under the law.

The NAB said that the reference had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misuse of his powers in Narowal Sports City Complex project. The chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor to tell how a reference is prepared in light of this court's verdict in Masood Chishti case, adding that the court would accept the acquittal plea if the bureau failed to answer.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal arrived at the rostrum and adopted the stance that he had offered the NAB to prove increase in his assets after he joined the politics. He said that the NAB was just damaging his repute. The court adjourned further hearing into the case till May 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Narowal May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for ei ..

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for eid festivity

3 minutes ago
 US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Dipl ..

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - O ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

3 minutes ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

3 minutes ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

3 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine A ..

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty P ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.