UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Resolving Business Community's Issues On Priority: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

NAB resolving business community's issues on priority: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said business community was playing the role of spinal vein in progress and prosperity of the country and the bureau was giving priority to resolving business community's issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said business community was playing the role of spinal vein in progress and prosperity of the country and the bureau was giving priority to resolving business community's issues.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by its vice president Sheikh Sultan Rehman, he said NAB had already referred sales and income tax cases and business community's under invoicing cases to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.

The NAB chairman said the prosperity of business community and country were interlinked.

He said NAB had also constituted a high power committee for resolving the issues of business community. The meeting of which would be summoned this month.

He said NAB would utilise all available resources to return the looted money of gullible investors, who invested million of rupees in fake housing schemes.

He said NAB firmly believed in concluding money laundering cases registered against the persons who had fled abroad after devouring million of rupees of the poor investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the distinguish delegation comprising former presidents Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakriya Usman, former vice president Mirza Abdur Rehman and Khawaja Shahzad Akram lauded the efforts of chairman in resolving their problems, adding NAB was business friendly organisation which was engaged in elimination of corruption from the country.

The NAB chairman assured cooperation to business community and said business community must not worry due to measures taken by NAB as it bureau firmly believed in protecting the self-respect of all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Business Poor Progress Chamber Abdur Rehman Ghulam Ali Money FBR Commerce All From Industry Million Housing

Recent Stories

Ex-US Official Sees Many Areas for Cooperation Wit ..

30 seconds ago

Commissioner urges NHA to give attention to pathet ..

31 seconds ago

Washington Hospital Hosts First COVID-19 Shots to ..

34 seconds ago

Sacrifices of APS students will always remembered ..

5 minutes ago

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, citing 'i ..

5 minutes ago

Close liaison among institutions imperative for de ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.