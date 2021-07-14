UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Respects Bureaucracy For Being Jugular Vein Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

NAB respects bureaucracy for being jugular vein of country

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday said it not only respected bureaucracy but also acknowledged its services as it was the jugular vein of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday said it not only respected bureaucracy but also acknowledged its services as it was the jugular vein of country.

Rejecting the statement of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin that the "bureaucracy is not working due to fear of NAB", a Bureau spokesman said out of 1,273 references of Rs 1,300 billion corruption under trial in different accountability courts, only negligible ones were against bureaucracy. Such statements were aimed at discouraging bureaucracy, he added.

The spokesman said NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal had served the country in different capacities and he was quite well versed with the issues of bureaucracy.

The Bureau, he said, was established in 1999 for eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money. It had recovered some Rs 286.755 billion directly or indirectly from 1999 to 2016, and Rs 502 billion under the leadership of incumbent chairman from 2017 to 2020.

All the details about the Bureau's performance of bureau were available at its website, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Shaukat Tarin Money 2017 2016 2020 From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

60 minutes ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

60 minutes ago

Punjab govt achieves record vaccination

41 seconds ago

Woman killed over domestic dispute

44 seconds ago

Sheharyar Khan Afridi visits MTBC office in AJK

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.