ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :National accountability Bureau (NAB) respected the role of business community for development and prosperity of the country and bureau always believed in zero corruption and 100 percent development, said Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB chairman in his statement.

He said that he not only met with different delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Flour Mills Association, Cotton Ginners Association, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the last more than 4 years besides referring the cases of income tax, sales tax and under-invoicing to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) so that the cases could be disposed of in accordance with the law.

He said that NAB has established a special desk in Islamabad for resolving the complaints of business community under the supervision of a director. The business community leaders lauded the efforts made by NAB under the leadership of its Chairman for resolving the issues of business community.

He said the reputed national and international organisations have lauded excellent performance of NAB.

Some 59 percent people expressed their confidence over NAB according to Gillani and Gallup survey. Some 1,237 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 1,335 billion were under trial in across country accountability courts. During the tenure of incumbent management of NAB, NAB has recovered Rs 584 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements. Also various learned accountability courts convicted to record 1,405 culprits due to the vigorous prosecution of NAB.

He said that NAB was determined to curbing corruption and money laundering, looting people at large, having assets beyond means, illegal housing societies and Madaraba scandals.

He said that Illegal housing societies have not returned deposited money or plot to affectees. Poor investors were wandering here and there for return of their looted money. NAB has recovered Rs 40 billion from illegal housing societies which were returned to affectees.

He said NAB has no affiliation with any individual, group or party but only with the state of Pakistan.

The NAB is working with full commitment to eradicate corruption considering it as its national duty.