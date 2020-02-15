UrduPoint.com
NAB Resummons Rana Sanaullah In Assets Case On Feb 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

NAB resummons Rana Sanaullah in assets case on Feb 19

A joint investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been tasked to interrogate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Rana Sanaullah on February 19 in assets beyond means case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A joint investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been tasked to interrogate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Rana Sanaullah on February 19 in assets beyond means case.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media on Saturday that the former provincial lawmaker has been noticed to bring along details of the assets owned by his family members.Moreover, Mr Sanaullah has been asked to further clarify the filing of the assets submitted by him on Jan.

2 at the bureau's headquarters in Lahore.That day, the PMLN leader was quizzed by a three-member investigation team with accusations that he owned assets more than his income.later, he was again summoned on Feb. 3 in the same case while being asked to submit documents of the lands and the farmhouse he owned.

