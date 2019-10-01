UrduPoint.com
NAB Retrieves Rs71 Billion Looted Money In Just 22 Months: Chairman

Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:51 PM

NAB retrieves Rs71 billion looted money in just 22 months: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal stated on Tuesday that the bureau had recovered Rs71 billion over the last 22 months and deposited the amount in the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal stated on Tuesday that the bureau had recovered Rs71 billion over the last 22 months and deposited the amount in the national exchequer.The chairman of the accountability watchdog comprehensively reviewed the performance of the operation wing of the anti-graft watchdog while presiding over an Executive board Meeting (EBM)."Comparative figures of the last 22 months are also indicative of NAB's excellent performance as the bureau has recovered and deposited Rs71 billion in the national exchequer which is a record achievement," the NAB chairman mentioned.He reiterated "accountability for all" stance of the bureau to uproot corruption through an effective national anti-corruption strategy and eradicate white-collar crimes from the state and its organs.

"Corruption is a disaster that is a major hindrance for the national development [�] we have been effectively trying to �import' the looted wealth taken abroad by [corrupt elements]," he said, while outlining that strict policies were being implemented.The NAB chairman directed all concerned officials to address complaints of corruption within the specified time and bring them to their logical conclusions.Meanwhile, today's meeting will also approve corruption inquires, investigations and references against suspects.Prosecutor general, operations and prosecution officials also attended the meeting.

