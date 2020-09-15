NAB returns Rs 240 million to 1,700 Modarba affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday returned Rs 240 milllion to 1,700 affectees of Modarba scam from out of a total of 9,680 victims of the mega scandal Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal handed over the cheques of Rs 100,000 to 200,000 to the fraud victims.

The looted amount of above Rs 200,000 would be returned to the affectees in second phase.

The NAB Rawalpindi has recovered the looted amount from Mufti Ehsan, who had already been awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 billion fine by the accountability court for committing the fraud. Speaking on the occasion Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said Rs 700 million have so far been recovered from Mufti Ehsan and others.

The amount included Rs 30.74 million from the auction of Mufti's eight vehicles and Rs 20 million from the rent of properties owned by Mufti Ehsan, which are currently under the control of NAB. Mangi said that the Rawalpindi bureau has so far recovered Rs 297 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements. Mangi claimed that the performance of NAB was better than the bureau's overall performance of last 17 years. NAB Rawalpindi has so far filed 77 references and apprehended 150 corruption suspects and managed the convictions of 55 culprits.